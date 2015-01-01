Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to understand the relationship between dietary sodium restriction (DSR) and falling experiences in middle-aged and older adults.



METHODS: The 8-year follow-up data from the Taiwan Longitudinal Study on Aging, covering 5131 individuals aged ≥50 years, were analyzed using random-effects panel logit models. Participants were asked to indicate whether they were told by a physician to reduce or avoid sodium intake from food and whether they had had fall experiences during the past year. We modelled falling experiences as a function of DSR (independent variable), involuntary body weight loss and walking difficulty (mediators), and chronic diseases (moderator), adjusting for individual-level characteristics.



RESULTS: Individuals with DSR were at a higher risk of falls compared with those with no DSR (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.30, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.11-1.53). This effect was more prevalent in individuals with a history of stroke (AOR = 1.85, 95% CI = 1.19-2.87). Those told to reduce sodium intake by a physician were likely to lose weight involuntarily (AOR = 1.20, 95% CI = 1.05-1.36) and had difficulty walking up two or three flights of stairs alone (AOR = 2.38, 95% CI = 1.73-3.27), which mediated the effect of DSR on increased fall risk (AOR = 1.15, 95% CI = 0.95-1.38). We found a temporal effect: participant reactions to short- and mid-term DSR were significant.



CONCLUSIONS: DSR was associated with a greater likelihood of falls among middle-aged and older adults, particularly those with a history of stroke. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2023; ••: ••-••.

Language: en