Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exposure to childhood maltreatment may undermine the crucial developmental task of identity formation in adolescence, placing them at risk for developing negative affect. The current study investigated whether COVID-19-related stress intensified the indirect link between child maltreatment and adolescents' negative affect through identity confusion.



METHOD: Using multidimensional assessments of child maltreatment (threat vs. deprivation), the study included a sample of 124 adolescents (M(age) = 12.89, SD = 0.79; 52% female) assessed before (January 2018 to March 2020) and during the pandemic (May to October 2020) in Georgia, United States. The majority of the participants were European American (78.8%), followed by African American (11.5%), Hispanic (3.8%), Asian/Pacific Islander (1.0%), and other (4.8%). We used structural equation modeling to test (a) the mediating role of identity confusion in the link between childhood maltreatment and negative affect and (b) whether COVID-19-related stress moderated these indirect effects. Simple slopes and Johnson-Neyman plots were generated to probe regions of significant interaction effects.



RESULTS: Threat and deprivation predicted an increase in adolescent identity confusion. Additionally, childhood threat and deprivation were indirectly linked to adolescents' negative affect through increased levels of identity confusion. COVID-19-related stress significantly exacerbated the link between identity confusion and negative affect.



CONCLUSION: Identity confusion is a mechanism underlying the link between child maltreatment and the development of negative affect in adolescence. Our results inform prevention and intervention programs that aim to reduce negative affect among adolescents who experience threatening and depriving rearing environments.

Language: en