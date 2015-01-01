SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Buckner A, Khau A, Martin A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2253917

37722866

In 2020, the US was consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice protests. California was further compounded by a devastating fall wildfire season. Negative effects related to these events have been documented in research.

OBJECTIVE: This study sought to expand the literature by exploring areas of personal growth and development among college students with a lens on the impact of these three events.

METHODS: A diverse group of undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a large public university system in California were recruited to participate in one of six focus groups held during the winter of 2020/2021 with 35 students.

FINDINGS: Thematic analysis was used to develop three themes: 1) experiencing fluctuation and repetition, 2) understanding myself and the world, and 3) finding hope and wanting action.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest opportunities for academic institutions to enhance critical thinking about contemporary issues and support students in developing skills to navigate change and transition successfully.


COVID-19; coping; College student health; growth and development

