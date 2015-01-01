Abstract

PURPOSE: In this study, the expectancy disconfirmation model (EDM) was applied to explain the formation of public health emergency preparedness cooperative behavior (EPCB) as well as considering the roles of official media exposure and positive emotions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: The analysis was based on a sample of 374 respondents collected during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A t-test was used to examine the differences in variables by sex, age and educational background. Hypothesis testing was conducted using structural equation modeling. Amos 24.0 and R 4.0.3 were used to analyze the data.



FINDINGS: The results indicated that (1) official media exposure has a positive impact on expectations for and perceived performance of public services, as well as positive emotions; (2) the EDM can be used to explain public satisfaction with government public health services; and (3) public satisfaction and positive emotions have positive effects on EPCB; (4) EDM and positive emotions mediate the relationship between official media exposure and EPCB.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: This study provides practical implications for increasing the EPCB from the perspective of risk communication.

Language: en