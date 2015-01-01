Abstract

Mentalization difficulties may be one reason why individuals who experienced childhood maltreatment (CM) are at increased risk for borderline personality (BP) symptoms. The goal of this study was to identify specific aspects of mentalization associated with CM and determine their role in the short-term course of BP symptoms. A total of 253 mothers with a previous mental health diagnosis completed online surveys at three times over 9 months. A cross-lag panel model was tested to estimate reciprocal effects between mentalization measures and BP symptoms and indirect effects from CM to mentalization to BP symptoms. At baseline, women with more CM endorsed more difficulty with general mentalization, emotional clarity, and reflecting on childhood experiences. Lack of emotional clarity and disorganized responding about childhood served as indirect paths from CM to subsequent BP symptoms and showed bidirectional associations with BP symptoms over time. Thus, these may be particularly important treatment targets in this population.

Language: en