Abstract

The present study examines whether dimensions of pathological narcissism are associated with the presence, frequency, and function of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Adults (N = 252) completed questionnaires assessing narcissistic grandiosity, narcissistic vulnerability, fluctuation between these narcissistic states, and borderline personality disorder (BPD) symptoms. Those with a history of NSSI (n = 105) also reported the method, frequency, and function of their NSSI engagement. When controlling for co-occurring BPD symptoms, there were very few associations between vulnerability, grandiosity, and narcissistic fluctuation and NSSI presence and frequency. However, a clear pattern emerged regarding NSSI functions. Although vulnerability and narcissistic fluctuation were not associated with any functions of NSSI when co-occurring BPD symptoms were controlled for, grandiosity was positively associated with all interpersonal functions of NSSI (e.g., peer bonding, revenge) and negatively associated with the intrapersonal function of affect regulation. These results suggest a unique relationship between narcissistic grandiosity and NSSI that may inform clinical intervention.

Language: en