Abstract

Excessive daytime sleepiness is the core symptom of central disorders of hypersomnolence (CDH) and can directly impair driving performance. Sleepiness is reflected in relative alterations in distal and proximal skin temperature. Therefore, we examined the predictive value of skin temperature on driving performance. Distal and proximal skin temperature and their gradient (DPG) were continuously measured in 44 participants with narcolepsy type 1, narcolepsy type 2 or idiopathic hypersomnia during a standardised 1-h driving test. Driving performance was defined as the standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP) per 5 km segment (equivalent to 3 min of driving). Distal and proximal skin temperature and DPG measurements were averaged over each segment and changes over segments were calculated. Mixed-effect model analyses showed a strong, quadratic association between proximal skin temperature and SDLP (p < 0.001) and a linear association between DPG and SDLP (p < 0.021). Proximal skin temperature changes over 3 to 15 min were predictive for SDLP. Moreover, SDLP increased over time (0.34 cm/segment, p < 0.001) and was higher in men than in women (3.50 cm, p = 0.012). We conclude that proximal skin temperature is a promising predictor for real-time assessment of driving performance in people with CDH.

