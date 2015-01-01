Abstract

The health burden of US youth violence is substantial. Among youths aged 10 to 24 years, homicide has been a top 3 leading cause of death and assaults have been a top 10 leading cause of emergency department (ED) injury visits for more than 2 decades.1 Quantifying the economic burden of violence-related mortality and morbidity can support decisions about investment in prevention strategies. We report the annual economic burden of youth violence injuries using the most recent national data.

