Peterson C, Parker EM, D'Inverno AS, Haileyesus T. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.3235

37721766

The health burden of US youth violence is substantial. Among youths aged 10 to 24 years, homicide has been a top 3 leading cause of death and assaults have been a top 10 leading cause of emergency department (ED) injury visits for more than 2 decades.1 Quantifying the economic burden of violence-related mortality and morbidity can support decisions about investment in prevention strategies. We report the annual economic burden of youth violence injuries using the most recent national data.


Language: en
