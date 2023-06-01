Abstract

The challenge today is to make sure that the evidence available gets implemented for betterment of human wellbeing. The research which is closely associated with implementation, challenges and outcome of evidence in real life scenario is Implementation research (IR). The current prespective explains why there is a focus on IR by all icluding researchers, practitioners and policy makers. The approaches and study designs commonly used in the IR have been described. The IR is multi-disciplinary, multilevel and contextual in nature. The outcomes in IR are proximal. The article further describes the ethical issue and the way forward for IR. We need to do capacity building of practitioners, researchers and policymakers in IR.

Language: en