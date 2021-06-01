Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic Dental Injuries (TDI) have emerged as a very significant public health and social problem, especially among children and adolescents. The aim of this study was to investigate the prevalence and associated risk factors of traumatic dental injuries to permanent anterior teeth in school going children of Kolkata aged 7-14 years.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 3762 school going children attending various private and public schools of Kolkata aged 7-14 years. A multistage random clustering sampling technique was adopted to select the children.Type of trauma using Ellis and Davey classification of fractures along with Andresen's Epidemiological Classification of Traumatic Injuries to Anterior Teeth, including WHO codes, was used. All values were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05.



RESULTS: Prevalence of TDI to anterior teeth was found to be 9.89%. The mean age of children who presented with TDI was 11.06 ± 1.99.years. The most common place of occurrence of TDI was home. Falls were the most common causes of trauma. Children belonging to higher socioeconomic status were observed to have an increased prevalence of TDIs.The highest potential risk factor for the occurrence of trauma was a past history of trauma.



CONCLUSION: Present study found a prevalence of 9.89%, and a very low percentage of children had received treatment.

Language: en