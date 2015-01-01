Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Falls occur in more than half of all people with multiple sclerosis (MS) but tend to be underdiagnosed and underreported in clinical encounters. This narrative review aims to summarize evidence-based approaches for evaluating fall risk and proven treatment strategies to reduce falling in people with MS to improve care for people with MS and to enhance interprofessional care coordination between treating neurologic and physical therapy (PT) teams. RECENT FINDINGS: Screening not just for falls but for near-falls as well because fear of falling can improve fall assessment and identify patients who may benefit from fall prevention interventions. A number of barriers, including time constraints during visits and the fallacy that falling is inevitable in MS, can limit clinician awareness about patient falls and delay timely referral to PT. Consultation with physical therapists for individualized fall prevention treatment can reduce risk of falling. Interventional studies have also shown that PT-guided exercise programs improve balance confidence in people with MS. However, people with MS are often under-referred to PT by treating clinicians. SUMMARY: A clinical approach is provided to summarize practical, accessible, evidence-based, low-burden measurements and interventions likely to improve ascertainment of patients at risk of falling and optimize timely PT referral and treatment.

Language: en