Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their association with mental health outcomes in adulthood by gender identity.



METHODS: Data come from 2019 to 2021 US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, among 17 states collecting gender identity and ACEs. We estimated the prevalence of ACEs and used Poisson family regression to estimate the association between ACEs and mental health stratified by gender identity. Mental health was assessed as current frequent mental distress and lifetime depression diagnosis.



RESULTS: The sample included n = 141,615 adults, 556 of whom identified as gender minority (including transgender or gender non-binary). Gender minority respondents were 18% more likely [95% CI 8% to 29%, p < 0.01] to be exposed to 3 or more ACEs relative to cisgender respondents. Among respondents exposed to 3 or more ACEs, gender minority adults were 25% [95% CI 10% to 43%, p < 0.01] more likely to report current frequent mental distress and 26% [95% CI 14% to 40%, p < 0.01] more likely to report a lifetime depression diagnosis than their cisgender peers.



CONCLUSION: Using population-level data, we identified higher prevalence of ACEs among gender minority adults than cisgender adults, and greater associations of ACEs and adverse mental health in adulthood. The prevalence of current and lifetime adverse mental health outcomes increased with higher levels of ACE exposure among cisgender and gender minority respondents. Action by stakeholders at the community, health system, and legislative levels are needed to improve gender minority population health.

