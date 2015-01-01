Abstract

Section 702 of the fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act directed the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to conduct a pilot study to assess the feasibility and advisability of using intensive outpatient treatment programs to address posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and associated mental health problems among service members who have experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault while in the military. RAND researchers conducted a programmatic review of four intensive outpatient programs (IOPs)-two in the private sector and two in DoD-to understand different program components available to active-duty service members who have suffered sexual trauma and other trauma. A review of policies to understand TRICARE authorization procedures and other regulations governing IOPs and an analysis of data from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study survey on the prevalence of sexual trauma among personnel with mental health conditions helped obtain contextual information to inform the Psychological Health Center of Excellence's response to Congress. The review identified evidence-based approaches that IOPs have successfully used in programs designed for military service members and barriers to using this type of care to treat members of the military community. While examining the IOP model of care, the research team identified knowledge gaps surrounding the experiences, treatment needs, and effectiveness of different treatment components and models of care for active-duty service members affected by the mental health consequences of sexual harassment and sexual assault in the military.

