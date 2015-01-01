Abstract

The Los Angeles Diversion, Outreach, and Opportunities for Recovery (LA DOOR) program is a Proposition 47-funded program designed by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office (LACA) to provide a comprehensive, health-focused, preventative approach that proactively engages individuals at elevated risk of returning to LACA on a new misdemeanor offense related to substance use, mental illness, or homelessness. This study documents the findings of a process and outcome evaluation of Cohort 2 of the LA DOOR program, covering services provided from January 2020 through February 2023. The goal of this evaluation is to better understand how the LA DOOR program was implemented and examine the effect of the program on various outcomes. This study describes an overview of the program, evaluation methods, the logic model that guided the evaluation, findings from stakeholder interviews and client focus groups, and analyses of program data. Qualitative interviews and focus groups revealed key strengths and challenges of the program and focused on specific challenges of operating during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Analyses of quantitative data describe the population of clients who are receiving LA DOOR services, the needs of that population, and the services provided. Together, these findings shed light on opportunities for future program implementation and evaluation. Interested stakeholders of this report include LACA, the California Board of State and Community Corrections, and the City of Los Angeles, as well as other entities that provide supportive services to criminal justice populations or that might be interested in implementing a similar program.

Language: en