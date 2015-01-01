SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McBirney S, Hoch E. Rand Health Q. 2023; 10(4): e11.

(Copyright © 2023, Rand Corporation)

37720077

PMC10501818

The topic of the tenth U.S. Department of Defense International State-of-the-Science Meeting on Blast Injury Research was "Toward a Unified Multiscale Computational Model of the Human Body's Immediate Responses to Blast-Related Trauma." The meeting was held August 16-17, 2022, at the RAND Corporation office in Arlington, Virginia, and more than 60 scientists, clinicians, and military leaders provided scientific overviews, presentations, and posters describing new and emerging science in the field. Before the meeting, a conference planning committee consulted on the literature review and research questions and served as a peer review panel for submitted abstracts. Five leading scientists and clinicians in related fields were invited to serve on an expert panel, lead working groups, and develop overall recommendations. These conference proceedings summarize the meeting and present key findings.


Traumatic Brain Injury; Military Health and Health Care; Modeling and Simulation

