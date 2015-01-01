Abstract

BACKGROUND: Youth who hold multiply marginalized identities often experience barriers in accessing care following psychiatric hospitalization METHODOLOGY: The following commentary piece shares a case amalgamation from a multidisciplinary gender clinic in a tertiary care children's hospital which illustrates the myriad of ways that our current mental healthcare systems fail to connect youth efficiently and effectively to the evidence-based, culturally relevant, and affirming care that they require, particularly youth experiencing overlapping systems of discrimination and disadvantage.



CONCLUSIONS: This piece highlights the inaccessibility of dialectical behavior therapy for multiply marginalized youth, and outlines suggestions for improving access to high-quality care for minoritized youth engaging in suicidal behavior.

Language: en