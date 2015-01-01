|
Citation
|
Ros AM, Coyne CA, Clarke S. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37718961
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Youth who hold multiply marginalized identities often experience barriers in accessing care following psychiatric hospitalization METHODOLOGY: The following commentary piece shares a case amalgamation from a multidisciplinary gender clinic in a tertiary care children's hospital which illustrates the myriad of ways that our current mental healthcare systems fail to connect youth efficiently and effectively to the evidence-based, culturally relevant, and affirming care that they require, particularly youth experiencing overlapping systems of discrimination and disadvantage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
dialectical behavior therapy; evidence-based therapy; suicidal behavior