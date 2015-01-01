SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ros AM, Coyne CA, Clarke S. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.13001

PMID

37718961

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Youth who hold multiply marginalized identities often experience barriers in accessing care following psychiatric hospitalization METHODOLOGY: The following commentary piece shares a case amalgamation from a multidisciplinary gender clinic in a tertiary care children's hospital which illustrates the myriad of ways that our current mental healthcare systems fail to connect youth efficiently and effectively to the evidence-based, culturally relevant, and affirming care that they require, particularly youth experiencing overlapping systems of discrimination and disadvantage.

CONCLUSIONS: This piece highlights the inaccessibility of dialectical behavior therapy for multiply marginalized youth, and outlines suggestions for improving access to high-quality care for minoritized youth engaging in suicidal behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

dialectical behavior therapy; evidence-based therapy; suicidal behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print