Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The interpersonal theory of suicide (IPTS) is used to evaluate suicide risk. Yet, it has not been sufficiently tested with ethnoracially minoritized youth. This study aimed to test whether thwarted belongingness (TB) and perceived burdensomeness (PB) were associated with passive suicide ideation (SI) among Latinx and Black youth.



METHODS: Data were obtained from a cross-sectional study. Some youth participants were recruited from an ongoing NIMH study of depressed Black youth in schools (N = 20). The rest were participants in a supplemental study of non-depressed Latinx and Black youth in community agencies (N = 61). Multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted to examine the relationships between passive SI and the IPTS constructs.



RESULTS: Most participants identified as male (63.5%) and Latinx (59.5%), mean age 15.23 (SD = 1.4). Only TB remained significant when adjusting for age and gender, even after adding a measure of depression symptoms as a covariate. Notably, the interaction term (TBXPB) was not significantly associated with increased odds of passive SI in this sample.



CONCLUSION: These findings confirm the importance of examining the IPTS constructs and their relationship to passive SI in diverse populations. The relationship between TB and SI in Latinx and Black youth suggests it may be an important target for suicide prevention.

Language: en