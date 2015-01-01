Abstract

The study explored the spatial pattern of crime dynamics and vulnerability within tourism infrastructure in Calabar, Nigeria. Data collection was mainly through a questionnaire, geographical positioning system (GPS), and a geographic information system (GIS). The data collected were analyzed using inferential statistics such as the nearest neighbor analysis. One hypothesis was formulated and tested.



RESULTS revealed a calculated value of 0.004, indicating that crime occurrences around the tourism infrastructure in Calabar exhibited significant clustering. The result further showed that 45% and 23.33% of the respondents attested that lack of effective security and low patronage were the major challenges affecting tourism infrastructure in the area. In addition, over 23.33% of the respondents agreed that parental neglect constituted one of the primary causes of crime rate and vulnerability around tourism infrastructure in the study area. Furthermore, the result unravelled that youth between the age brackets of 25 to 35 years were the major victims and vulnerable groups around the tourism infrastructure in Calabar. It was recommended that stakeholders in tourism infrastructure development should provide adequate mechanisms to avert crime dynamics and vulnerability around tourism infrastructure in the study area.

