Eja EI. Spat. Inf. Res. 2023; 31(4): 381-388.
The study explored the spatial pattern of crime dynamics and vulnerability within tourism infrastructure in Calabar, Nigeria. Data collection was mainly through a questionnaire, geographical positioning system (GPS), and a geographic information system (GIS). The data collected were analyzed using inferential statistics such as the nearest neighbor analysis. One hypothesis was formulated and tested.
Crime; Dynamics; Infrastructure; Spatial pattern; Sustainability