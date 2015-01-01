Abstract

The aim of this study was to detect significant temporal, spatial, and space-time patterns in homicide incidents in Tehran, Iran. Tehran is one of the cities with the highest rates of violent crime, with an average of 60 intentional homicides annually. This study examined and analysed the spatiotemporal patterns of intentional homicide in 22 municipality regions of Tehran metropolis using data from 590 victims (from 2008 to 2018). To detect statistically significant areas with a high rate of homicide incidences, an integrated scan-statistics and geographic information systems methodology was used. The study's findings indicate that during the period of rising crime from 2009 to 2011, the central and southern regions of the city (regions 9, 12, 16, and 20) with average rates of 10 per 100,000 experienced the highest rates of homicide. According to this study's space-time cluster analysis findings, regions 9, 16, and 20 were the city hotspots with the highest homicide risk, with local relative risk values exceeding 2.56. These regions have a poor quality of life and numerous environmental problems. In high-risk regions, these findings may lead to useful preventative measures combined with appropriate socioeconomic and environmental improvement. The findings' implications and directions for future research are addressed.

