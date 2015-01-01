Abstract

In addition to enhancing our theoretical grasp of justice, thinking spatially about it can also reveal important new insights that broaden our practical understanding in order to advance justice and democracy. On the other hand, these opportunities won't be as obvious if the spatial equities aren't made apparent and strong. Austin city has experienced a fast-urban growing in the past decades. As urban areas grow, the public facilities should increase. The purpose of this paper investigates Facilities in terms of public facilities. Even though we said that the concept of justice is very complex, it is possible to get an understanding of it by using a quantitative method. This paper explores the condition of urban justice and opportunities for accessibility to public facilities for all residents in Austin by using GIS data and the Fuzzy logic model. The facilities and services maps were made in GIS and after the Euclidean Distance and Reclassify function in Arc Map, the Fuzzy Logic model was used to analyze spatial justice. The result shows the facilities are distributed properly. Spatial justice is in the context of Austin and residents enjoy spatial justice.

