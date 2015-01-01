Abstract

Snow-avalanches are responsible for loss of life and damage to infrastructure in mountainous areas across the world. The present study aims to integrate traditional knowledge with Geographic Information System (GIS) for generation of snow-avalanche susceptibility map for Kargil-Ladakh Region of Trans-Himalayas. The avalanche susceptibility map has been generated using Analytical Hierarchal Process (AHP) method by combining avalanche inventory with avalanche influencing factors. The avalanche susceptibility map generated for the region reveals that around (60%) of area falls under low to very-low susceptibility classes, while as, around (21%) area falls in the moderate susceptibility zone. Approximately (19%) area is comprised of high and very-high susceptibility classes. The findings reveal that high and very-high susceptible zones are located in the northern part of study area which is having a relatively high population concentration along with higher road and lineament density. The moderate susceptibility zones are mostly spread in the vicinity of local highways and road-networks across the region. The low and very-low susceptibility classes are either located at higher elevations or in areas with unfavorable snow-avalanche conditions. Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) method was used for validation of results which conforms a high accuracy of 84%. The findings of the study could be helpful in formulation of effective avalanche mitigation strategies in this strategic border region of India.

Language: en