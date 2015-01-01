Abstract

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and biological engineering technology (BET) can potentially revolutionize public safety efforts. However, the responsible use of these technologies requires crucial considerations. This study employed an exploratory sequential mixed-method to examine the governance mechanisms apropos AI and BET in the context of crime prevention in the Philippines. It identifies several key components that contribute to establishing governance mechanisms, including multisectoral agencies, legislative initiatives, and regulatory frameworks. The study also identifies a 3-factor model for the governance convergence of AI and BET in public safety. These factors include empowerment and sufficiency, ethical considerations, and laws and regulations. The findings underscore the notable implications of integrating AI and BET into public safety efforts, such as improving surveillance systems, proactively preventing public health crises, and optimizing emergency response capabilities. However, ethical considerations and regulatory guidelines must be in place to address privacy concerns and mitigate potential risks associated with these technologies. The convergence of AI and BET also presents opportunities for sustainability. Nevertheless, concerns arise regarding its improper utilization. Based on the study's findings, policy recommendations are directed at ethical considerations, governance and regulation, and sustainability. These policy actions aim to address the opportunities and challenges associated with the convergence of AI and BET in public safety, ensuring responsible and beneficial use within the framework of Public Safety 4.0.

Language: en