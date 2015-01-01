CONTACT US: Contact info
Maskell PD, Heymsfield SB, Shapses S, Limoges JF. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; 68(5): 1843-1845.
As the pharmacokinetics of alcohol (ethanol) are well understood, equations, such as the Widmark equation (Equation 1) can be used by forensic practitioners to estimate either (a) the blood alcohol concentration of an individual consuming a known amount of alcohol or (b) the amount of alcohol consumed from a measured blood alcohol concentration...
