Maskell PD, Heymsfield SB, Shapses S, Limoges JF. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; 68(5): 1843-1845.

(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1556-4029.15317

As the pharmacokinetics of alcohol (ethanol) are well understood, equations, such as the Widmark equation (Equation 1) can be used by forensic practitioners to estimate either (a) the blood alcohol concentration of an individual consuming a known amount of alcohol or (b) the amount of alcohol consumed from a measured blood alcohol concentration...

Ethanol impaired driving


en
