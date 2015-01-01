Abstract

Accidents typically occurred on roads, resulting in significant societal losses. Road accidents area worldwide issue that result in the loss of precious human lives and property. The purpose ofthis paper is to create an intelligent system-based on Machine Learning model for avoiding roadaccidents, as well as a system that effectively reduces road accidents severities. The Artificial NeuralNetwork (ANN) algorithm, along with others such as Logistic Regression (LR), Decision Tree(DT), K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN), Support Vector Machine (SVM), Nave Bayes (NB), StochasticGradient Descent (SGD), Random Forest (RF), Gradient Boosting (GB), and AdaBoost, is usedto create an intelligence system. Many driving collaborator procedures, installed in a few vehicles,assist drivers in avoiding vehicle crashes by providing early cautioning messages. The intelligenceroad crash avoidance system model is built on dataset of 29 columns and 1048575 rows. Pre-processing, feature selection, and feature extraction performed with the help of heat map andcorrelation matrix are used to select features. Linear Discriminant Analysis (LDA) is used forfeature extraction. The testing dataset revealed that the proposed ANN method outperforms otheralgorithms with an accuracy of 0.856. Intelligent systems aid in the prevention of traffic accidents,which aids police officers and researchers in developing new policies.



KEYWORDS:Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Intelligent System, Artificial Neural Network,Linear Discriminant Analysis.

Language: en