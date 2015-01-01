|
Mentxaka O, Recio-Barbero M, Arana-Arri E, Segarra R. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(5): e172.
37724609
BACKGROUND: Psychotic disorders are frequently associated with a public perception of dangerousness and belligerence. This situation has contributed to the social stigmatisation of people with severe mental illness and the resulting discrimination that this scenario entails. Despite efforts to demystify such disorders, the association between violent behaviour and psychosis remains unclear. AIMS: To explore the incidence of the main types of violent offences in a cohort of patients presenting with first-episode psychosis (FEP).
Psychosis; criminality; offender; victimisation; violence