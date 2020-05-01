Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In July 2020, an outbreak of methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers in the United States prompted our regional poison center to implement a more conservative triage guideline for hand sanitizer exposures. All pediatric hand sanitizer ingestions of more than a "taste" were referred to a healthcare facility for assessment. We then evaluated the effect of this change on identifying patients with methanol poisoning.



METHODS: This was a single-center, retrospective review of pediatric (<19 years) hand sanitizer ingestions reported to our poison center from May 1, 2020 through January 28, 2022. Methanol and ethanol concentrations were collected if available.



RESULTS: During the study period, we received 801 calls regarding hand sanitizer exposure, of which 140 children were referred to a healthcare facility for hand sanitizer ingestions. Of those, 88 (63%) had methanol and/or ethanol concentrations measured. No child had a detectable methanol concentration, 78 had ethanol testing, and 12 had a detectable ethanol concentration.



CONCLUSIONS: In this sample, no patient tested had a detectable methanol concentration. Children who consumed enough to have a detectable ethanol concentration were symptomatic or had an intentional ingestion. Asymptomatic children with unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizer were at low risk for methanol toxicity.

