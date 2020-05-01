|
Citation
|
Corcoran J, Feldman R, Theobald J. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37725079
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In July 2020, an outbreak of methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers in the United States prompted our regional poison center to implement a more conservative triage guideline for hand sanitizer exposures. All pediatric hand sanitizer ingestions of more than a "taste" were referred to a healthcare facility for assessment. We then evaluated the effect of this change on identifying patients with methanol poisoning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
pediatric; ethanol; hand sanitizer; Methanol; poison center