Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is considered a serious public health concern among couples, regardless of the sexual orientation. However, there is a dearth of data about the determining factors of IPV among couples with mixed-romantic orientations, and not much is known about the role that intra-psychic factors play in the relationship between psychological factors and IPV. Therefore, the study set out to examine the mediating role of emotional suppression in the relationship between psychological factors and IPV among couples with mixed-romantic orientations in Nigeria. The study adopted a correlational research design. A total of 241 respondents (61.4% identified as heterosexual and 38.6% as bisexual) in mixed-romantic orientation marriages, were engaged using respondents-driven sampling. Outcomes revealed that emotional suppression (indirectly) mediated the relationship between depressive symptoms [c'-path analysis; b =.029, t(240) = 108, p = <.01; bootstrap =.0573-1715], anxiety [c'-path analysis; b =.027, t(240) = -0.044, p = <.05; bootstrap =.108-.004], stress [c'-path analysis; b = 0.019, t(240) = 0.057, p = <.001; bootstrap =.0247-.0992] and IPV among couples with mixed-romantic orientations. It was concluded that emotional suppression directly and indirectly mediated the relationship between psychological factors and IPV. Recommendations and limitations are discussed.

Language: en