Abstract

Pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users in the transportation system. Understanding pedestrian behaviour and road safety culture is critical for improving traffic safety in developing countries. The primary goal of this 2-fold study is to provide an investigation of pedestrian behaviour in Egypt, a developing country. The first part of this study validated the applying of Pedestrian Behaviour Scale (PBS) to investigate pedestrian behaviour in Egypt. Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) was applied to 533 participants to assess the pedestrian's behavioural factors based on four validated categories: transgressions, lapses, aggressive and positive behaviours. The second part investigated pedestrian crossing behaviour at five different mid-block locations using video recordings. Then, logistic regression models were conducted to investigate pedestrian crossing safety. Males reported more aggressive behaviour than females. Pedestrians previously involved in a collision committed more transgressions and lapses. The presence of forced pedestrian crossing facilities, such as raised pedestrian crossings or traffic signals, significantly reduced the number of unsafe crossings when compared to uncontrolled pedestrian crossings. The aforementioned findings can be used by policymakers to improve road safety programs, create effective traffic safety campaigns, and enact appropriate laws, which could reduce the number of pedestrian-related crashes.

