Virk P, Doan Q, Karim ME. J. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)

10.1080/09638237.2023.2245904

37724374

BACKGROUND: Students who identify with a chronic physical condition are a growing population and their conditions may be associated with poor mental well-being.

AIM: To compare suicidal ideation prevalence between Canadian school-attending young adults with and without a chronic physical condition. We hypothesized that students living with a chronic condition have a higher likelihood of experiencing suicidal ideation.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted using a nationally representative sample of 2297 Canadian school-attending young adults (ages 15-29 years) from the 2012-13 Canadian Community Health Survey-Mental Health (CCHS-MH). Survey-weighted logistic regression and sensitivity analyses were performed to estimate the likelihood of experiencing suicidal ideation between students with and without a chronic physical condition.

RESULTS: Approximately 14.3% (n = 329) students experienced suicidal ideation at some point. Students living with a physical chronic condition demonstrated 1.65 (95% CI: 1.14, 2.39) times higher odds of experiencing suicidal ideation, compared to students not living with a chronic physical condition.

CONCLUSIONS: Suicide prevention and health promotion are important considerations for campus health providers and administrators when planning services and accommodations for students living with chronic physical conditions.


Language: en

Young adults; suicidal ideation; chronic conditions; school

