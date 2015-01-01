Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Many patients experience vestibular dysfunction following a sport-related concussion (SRC). Vestibular rehabilitation therapy has recently become more well established. In a cohort of athletes with SRC, the authors sought to 1) assess the relationship between symptoms at the initial clinic visit and time to referral for vestibular therapy, and 2) evaluate whether earlier referral to vestibular therapy was associated with faster recovery, as defined as days to return to learn (RTL), symptom resolution (SR), and return to play (RTP).



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using a regional multidisciplinary concussion center's database. Patients aged 12-23 years diagnosed with SRC who received vestibular rehabilitation therapy between October 2017 and October 2021 were included. Demographics and Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS) scores were extracted. The independent variable of interest was time to vestibular therapy referral. The three outcome variables were RTL, SR, and RTP. Spearman's rho correlation (rho) was used to evaluate the relationship between total PCSS score and individual symptoms (balance problems, blurred vision, and dizziness) and time to referral for vestibular therapy. Multivariable linear regression was performed to determine the impact of time to vestibular therapy on the three outcomes of RTL, SR, and RTP. Covariates included initial symptom burden, age, and prior concussions.



RESULTS: Forty-two concussed athletes were referred for vestibular therapy (mean age 16.8 ± 2.7 years; 54.8% female). The mean time from concussion to the initial clinic visit was 22.4 ± 20.2 days, and the mean time from the initial clinic visit to vestibular therapy referral was 4.9 ± 11.3 days. Initial total PCSS scores (rho[37] = 0.05, p = 0.78) and individual symptoms, including balance problems (rho[33] = -0.004, p = 0.98), blurred vision (rho[34] = -0.17, p = 0.33), and dizziness (rho[33] = 0.07, p = 0.67), were not correlated with time to referral for vestibular therapy. Multivariable linear regression analysis found that earlier vestibular therapy referral was predictive of shorter days to SR (p = 0.002) and RTP (p = 0.02) but not RTL (p = 0.59).



CONCLUSIONS: In athletes with SRC referred for vestibular therapy, earlier vestibular therapy referral was significantly associated with faster time to RTP and SR. Future investigations should focus on identifying common postconcussive signs and symptoms that serve as indications for referral to vestibular therapy.

