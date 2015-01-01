Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine if concerns for police brutality, societal discrimination, and school shootings relate to subsequent cigarette and cannabis use among Hispanic and non-Hispanic White (NHW) youth. Hispanic youth may be particularly vulnerable to such concern.



METHODS: Data are from the University of Southern California's Happiness and Health Survey, a prospective cohort study, which followed Hispanic (N = 1007) and NHW (N = 251) students from ten inner-city and suburban high schools in Los Angeles County, starting from 2013 until 2019. Participants reported concern, worry, and stress levels regarding police brutality, societal discrimination, and school shootings. Four categories were created to indicate levels of each concern variable over time (consistently low, decreased, increased, and consistently high). Associations with past-30-day cannabis, blunt, THC-oil, and cigarette use in 2019 were assessed. Separate models for each racial/ethnic category were used.



RESULTS: Among Hispanic participants, reporting consistently high concern about police brutality (vs. consistently low concern) was associated with higher odds to subsequently smoke cannabis (aOR = 1.69, 95% CI = 1.18-2.40), smoke blunts (aOR = 1.63, 95% CI = 1.11-2.39), and vape THC-oil (aOR = 1.67, 95% CI = 1.14-2.44). Hispanic participants who reported consistently high concern for societal discrimination also had higher odds (vs. consistently low concern) to subsequently smoke blunts (aOR = 1.54, 95% CI = 1.04-2.29) and vape THC-oil (aOR = 1.65, 95% CI = 1.12-2.43). Among NHW participants, increasing concern over school shootings (vs. consistently low concern) was associated with higher odds to subsequently smoke cannabis (aOR = 2.98, 95% CI = 1.08-7.70).



CONCLUSIONS: Concerns for police brutality, societal discrimination, and school shootings were associated with cannabis use especially among Hispanic participants. Providing Hispanic youth with healthy coping strategies may reduce cannabis use.

Language: en