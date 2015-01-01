Abstract

BACKGROUND: Schools play a significant role in adolescent sexual health (SH) promotion. Although adolescents' SH has improved, growing challenges still exist in some areas. Previous studies have noted a lack of knowledge about SH promotion implementation in school environments. The purpose of this review is to describe the contents, methods, and outcomes of adolescent SH promotion in school environments.



METHODS: Three databases (Cinahl, ERIC, Medline) were searched for peer-reviewed articles published in 2011 to 2022, to identify SH promotion in school environments for adolescents aged 12 to 19 years old. After critical appraisal, inductive content analysis was conducted.



RESULTS: After screening, 25 studies from 8 countries were included. Sexually transmitted diseases and contraception were emphasized in the contents of the methods. Five SH promotion methods were identified: traditional, virtual, interactive, practical skills supporting, and creative. The outcomes were advancement in SH abilities, changes in sexual behavior, and the strengthening of sexual identity.



CONCLUSIONS: The contents mostly considered negative consequences of sexual behavior, whereas positive aspects were less discussed. Traditional methods were emphasized, yet positive outcomes were identified regardless of the method. SH promotion should aim to better support adolescents' sexual identity reinforcement.

