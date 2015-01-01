Abstract

Sexual violence has been defined as any sexual act perpetrated against someone's will. Sexual violence has many negative consequences for the victims. The most prevalent mental health issue in victims is posttraumatic stress disorder. However, a new trend in positive psychology suggests that many survivors of traumatic events, in addition to negative repercussions, adapt and develop positive personal changes, i.e., Posttraumatic growth (PTG), to mitigate their impact. This review explores the literature on posttraumatic growth among survivors of sexual violence. The review follows 5 stages of Arksey and O'Malley's framework of scoping review. 6 databases were searched using indexed terms. Approximately 65 articles were initially identified and evaluated in the preliminary search using the specified keywords. Of those retrieved, 16 met the criteria and were included in this study. Posttraumatic stress, Control over Recovery, Social Support, and Spirituality/Religiosity were the significant factors for PTG. The results suggest that fostering social support, spirituality, and a sense of control over recovery can facilitate PTG, highlighting the importance of holistic approaches in promoting resilience after trauma. Implications for practice, policy, and future directions are discussed.

