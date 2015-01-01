Abstract

Policymakers are increasingly calling on victim-survivors of child sexual abuse to consult on prevention initiatives, including perpetration-focused prevention efforts like Stop it Now! However, very little is known about the perspectives of victim-survivors on perpetration-focused prevention and whether they support such initiatives. This study was informed by the research question: How do victim-survivors of child sexual abuse perceive perpetration-focused prevention, including the Stop it Now! program? Sixteen Australian victim-survivors participated in an individual, one-hour interview and the data were analysed according to thematic analysis. Four themes emerged through the data analysis: Core of repulsion; Doubt and dismissal; Conditions for congruence; and Arriving at acceptability. These themes are represented as a spiral from the first theme at the centre to the last at the outer edge, reflecting a process of rationalisation. Their initial reaction was a sense of revulsion to perpetration-focused prevention, but their final position was one of conditional support.

