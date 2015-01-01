Abstract

The first episode of psychotic disorders often occurs in adolescence. Depressive symptoms are the most common symptoms in the prodromal period and the symptoms in this period are not specific to psychosis. Adolescence is a risky period in terms of suicidal behaviors. The risk of self-harm is further increased in the prodromal period and in the psychotic episode. Homicides in psychosis constitute a small part of all homicidal cases and homicidal thoughts have been associated with command hallucinations and delusions. In this article, an adolescent girl with psychosis who had intense homicidal and suicidal thoughts and self-harming behaviors will be presented, and homicidal thoughts in psychosis will be discussed. The symptoms of the case decreased with risperidone, and she started to socialize with the support of her teacher, who visited her house for lectures. The medical, legal, and social aspects of suicides and homicides in psychosis are discussed.



KEYWORDS: Adolescent, psychosis, homicidal, suicidal.

Language: tr