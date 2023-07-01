|
Reyes-Zaragoza MA, D'Agostino EN, Daniel NJ. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Avalanche risk can be mitigated by adhering to certain safety practices. Previous studies of these practices have focused on western United States and European cohorts. We conducted a survey of backcountry users in the White Mountains of New Hampshire to determine local adherence to 5 previously studied avalanche safety practices. We assessed whether participants were carrying transceiver, probe, and shovel (TPS); had formal avalanche education; had awareness of the day's avalanche danger level; had a route plan; and were traveling in a group.
alpine touring; probe; rescue; skier; transceiver; White Mountains National Forest