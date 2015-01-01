Abstract

By routing traffic through a random combination of servers worldwide, the darknet obfuscates the identity of its users, making it an attractive medium for journalists, dissidents, and individuals committing crimes. Since 2008, access to the darknet has been facilitated by the The Onion Router (TOR) browser, bringing the darknet within reach of an increasingly wider audience. Tens of thousands of darknet forums serve the criminal needs of millions of users each day and hundreds of these darknet forums are especially dedicated to the exchange of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). Practitioners who work with men with sexual offences may therefore face individuals whose sexual offences occurred partly or wholly in the darknet. In the current review article, we summarize both the scientific literature and evidence obtained from CSAM forum "take-downs," to describe the organization of darknet CSAM forums and the activities of their members. These forums report large and international memberships of individuals who, much like mainstream social media, interact online on a regular basis, creating large, online communities in which like-minded individuals can socialize and barter CSAM with minimal risk of discovery. Not all forum members contribute equally to the community, and especially administrators appear indispensable for the proper functioning of the CSAM forum. Implications for future research and law enforcement are discussed.



Durch die Weiterleitung des Datenverkehrs über eine zufällige Kombination von Servern auf der ganzen Welt verschleiert das Darknet die Identität seiner Nutzer. Dies macht es gleichermaßen zu einem attraktiven Medium für Journalisten, Dissidenten und Personen, die Straftaten begehen. Seit 2008 wird der Zugang zum Darknet durch den TOR-Browser erleichtert, wodurch das Darknet für ein immer breiteres Publikum zugänglich wird. Jeden Tag dienen zehntausende Darknet-Foren den kriminellen Bedürfnissen von Millionen von Nutzern. Hunderte dieser Darknet-Foren sind speziell dem Austausch von Darstellungen sexuellen Kindesmissbrauchs ("child sexual exploitation material"; CSAM) gewidmet. Praktiker, die mit männlichen Sexualstraftätern arbeiten, können daher mit Personen konfrontiert werden, deren Sexualstraftaten teilweise oder vollständig im Darknet begangen wurden. Diese Übersichtsarbeit fasst die Entwicklung des Darknets und die Auswirkungen der zunehmenden Digitalisierung unserer Gesellschaft auf CSAM-Delikte zusammen. Auf der Grundlage der vorhandenen wissenschaftlichen Literatur und durch Informationen veranschaulicht, welche aus der Analyse abgeschalteter CSAM-Foren gewonnen wurden, werden hier die Organisation von Darknet-CSAM-Foren und die Aktivitäten ihrer Mitglieder beschrieben. In diesen Foren sind große und internationale Gruppen von Einzelpersonen als Mitglieder verzeichnet, ganz wie in den sozialen Medien des Mainstreams, welche regelmäßig online interagieren und somit große Online-Gemeinschaften bilden, in denen Gleichgesinnte zusammenfinden und CSAM bei einem nur minimalen Risiko der Entdeckung tauschen können. Obwohl die Nutzer durch ein gemeinsames sexuelles Interesse an Kindern verbunden sind, tragen nicht alle Forumsmitglieder gleichermaßen zur Gemeinschaft bei, und insbesondere die Administratoren scheinen für das ordnungsgemäße Funktionieren des CSAM-Forums und der Darknet-CSAM-Community als Ganzes unverzichtbar. Im vorliegenden Artikel werden Implikationen für die zukünftige Forschung und die Strafverfolgung diskutiert.

Language: en