Abstract

Background and purpose: This study was designed to determine the perceptions of fathers about child sexual abuse in Turkey using metaphors to facilitate understanding of child sexual abuse.



METHODS: The study was conducted as a qualitative study based on metaphor analysis. The data were collected from 164 Turkish fathers in Turkey between August 2022 and September 2022 using a descriptive information form for fathers and a semi-structured interview form exploring fathers' perceptions of child sexual abuse. The semi-structured interview form included metaphor statements like "Child sexual abuse is like...... because.......", and "Child sexual abuse reminds me of the color...... because.......". The data were analyzed using the content analysis technique. The study was reported based on Standards for Reporting Qualitative Research (SRQR).



RESULTS: According to the results, 77.4% of the fathers had knowledge about protecting their children from sexual abuse, 40.9% got this information from the internet, and only 11.1% educated their children about sexual abuse. Seventy three percent of the fathers were afraid of confusing their children while educating them. The fathers involved in the study used 20 metaphors related to "child sexual abuse" and "the color evoked by child sexual abuse". The metaphors created by the fathers were analyzed under six categories: "emotions, feeling inadequate, punishment method, abuser, child concept, and uncertainty".



CONCLUSION: Based on the results of the study, fathers had common feelings and emphasize the same concepts about child sexual abuse. Practice implications: Metaphors provide a unique approach to identifying fathers' conceptual images of child sexual abuse.

Language: en