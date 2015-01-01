SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Swaminath S, Sistad RE, Simons RM, Simons JS. Clin. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Australian Psychological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1080/13284207.2023.2221783

unavailable

What is already known about this topic:Thought suppression and negative urgency have typically been conceptualized as independently occurring forms of emotion dysregulation.Child maltreatment increases risk for developing thought suppression and negative urgency.Thought suppression and negative urgency are associaited with alcohol-related problems and eating disorder symptoms. What this topic adds:The effect of childhood maltreatment on alcohol-related problems was indirect via negative urgency.This study supports the mediating role of thought suppression in the link between child maltreatment and negative urgency.The effect of maltreatment on eating disorder symptoms via thought suppression and negative urgency was not significant.


alcohol-related problems; Childhood maltreatment; eating disorder symptoms; negative urgency; thought suppression

