McArevey C, Hayward M. Br. J. Child Health 2023; 4(3): 130-136.

(Copyright © 2023, MA Healthcare)

10.12968/chhe.2023.4.3.130

The consequences of childhood neglect can be severe and may lead to mental illness, substance misuse, criminal behaviour, and poor economic outcomes in adulthood. However, neglect is a complex issue, and professionals may lack the necessary skills and expertise to handle cases effectively. Further, communication barriers between professionals from different agencies can lead to misunderstandings, inconsistencies in response, and missed opportunities for early intervention. The absence of nationally recognised tools for early identification of neglect makes it challenging to respond effectively. Currently, professionals rely on tools that require professionals to have already identified concerns and be engaging with the parents. In response, the Multi Agency Checklist tool was developed to enable routine screening across all age groups by any professional. The tool has been shared across safeguarding children's partnerships in Hertfordshire and surrounding areas.


Language: en
