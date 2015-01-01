SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Palsetia D, Sonavane S, De Sousa A. JIACAM 2023; 19(1): 27-29.

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health)

10.1177/09731342231181957

This paper looks at child psychiatric services in the private sector and all that can be done with child psychiatric services in the private sector. The need for public-private partnerships, the role of child psychiatrists in private practice providing integrated services, and the need for school mental health services by private psychiatrists is emphasized. The paper ends by emphasizing the need to focus on adolescent mental health and eradicating the stigma that surrounds child and adolescent mental health.


