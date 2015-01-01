SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sultan M, Bashir S, Nisar K, Ali RN, Shazad F. Russ. Law J. 2023; 11(5): 107-113.

(Copyright © 2023, Moscow State Lomonosov University Law Faculty)

This study introduces the formation of the United Nations Child Right Convention and its central theme and aspect of creation. It deals with the structure and procedure of working at UNCRC and the responsibilities of the state parties to be fulfilled. Further, it leads toward outlining the committee reporting procedure with strict checks and balances on ratified states to impose those laws in their national legal system. Therefore findings of it are considered and whether, as a state, we can fulfil the required international standard set by UNCRC for child protection.

Keywords: United Nations Child Right Convention (UNCRC), International Standards, Ratified States, Universal Periodic Review (UPR), UNCRC monitoring system, State legislation, Child Right


