BACKGROUND: A recent study shows four trajectories of riding with an impaired driver (RWI) and driving while impaired (DWI) from adolescence to emerging adulthood. We examined prospective associations of adolescent RWI/DWI trajectory class with early adulthood RWI/DWI behavior.



METHODS: Data were from the NEXT Generation Health Study (NEXT), a nationally representative longitudinal study (N = 2783) beginning with a 10th-grade cohort completing 7 annual assessment waves (W1-W7) between 2010 and 2016 and a later follow-up mixed methods study. Four RWI and DWI trajectories derived from a recently published latent class analysis study (RWI (last 12 months); DWI (last 30 days) dichotomized as ≥ once vs. none) were used: Abstainer, Escalator, Decliner, and Persister. In the follow-up examination, a purposive subsample (N = 105, 26.3 ± 0.5 y/o, Female 50.5%) of NEXT participants were selected by trajectory (31 Abstainers, 33 Escalators, 14 Decliners, and 27 Persisters) for in-depth interviews 4 years after NEXT. In interviews, self-reported RWI events (number of times) related to alcohol (Alc-RWI) or marijuana (MJ-RWI) use in the last 12 months, and DWI events (number of times) related to alcohol (Alc-DWI) & marijuana (MJ-DWI) use in January 2020 (pre-COVID pandemic) were collected using structured surveys. General linear models were used to examine associations of adolescents' RWI/DWI trajectories with early adulthood RWI/DWI behavior, controlling for sex, health status, education attainment, and work hours.



RESULTS: The mean number (SD) of Alc-RWI and MJ-RWI events reported by Escalators (3.83(2.48), 2.43(2.77)) and Persisters (3.83(2.43), 3.57(2.54)) were higher (p≤0.05) than Abstainers (0.82(1.42), 0.77(2.04)) and Decliners (1.81 (2.69), 1.38 (2.04)). Similarly, Escalators (1.61 (2.28), 1.88(2.69)) and Persisters (1.96(2.08), 1.93(2.48)) reported more Alc-DWI and MJ-DWI events than Abstainers (0.18 (0.53), 0.42(1.38)) and Decliners (0.00 (0.00), 0.08(0.28)). Linear regression models indicated membership in Escalator and Persister classes compared to Abstainer class was associated (p≤0.01) with higher engagement in RWI/DWI in early adulthood.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with escalating and persistent high RWI/DWI may continue these health risking behaviors into their mid-twenties. Decliners during the transition maintained low RWI/DWI into their mid-twenties. Taken together, these findings suggest that earlier reduction may have long-term effects. Our findings can be used to inform the precision tailoring of prevention efforts aimed at effectively reducing alcohol/drug impairment crash injuries and related deaths among those in early adulthood.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

