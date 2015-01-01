Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The chronic effects of regular exposure to high acceleration levels (G-force) on the neuro-cardiovascular system are unclear. We compared the mean arterial pressure (MAP) and cardiac autonomic modulation between nonpilots (NP) vs. military fighter (FP) and transport (TP) pilots. Additionally, we correlated the cardiac autonomic indices with the cardiorespiratory fitness and flight experience of FP.



METHODS: A total of 21 FP, 8 TP, and 20 NP performed a tilt test (TT), during which beat-to-beat blood pressure and heart rate were recorded.



RESULTS: No difference was detected between groups for changes in MAP and heart rate variability indices during the TT. However, the analysis of areas under the curves showed a greater increase in MAP in FP vs. TP and NP. Conversely, there was a greater decrease in indices reflecting vagal modulation in TP vs. FP and NP (rMSSD, pNN50, and SDNN), and a greater increase in heart rate and sympathovagal balance in TP vs. other groups (LF/HF). The maximal oxygen uptake was strongly correlated with the vagal reserve in FP (r = -0.74). Moreover, the total flying hours of FP were positively correlated with resting HFnu (r = 0.47) and inversely correlated with resting LFnu (r = -0.55) and LF/HF (r = -0.46).



CONCLUSION: FP had a higher pressor response to TT than TP and NP. Vagal withdrawal and sympathovagal increase induced by TT in FP were similar vs. NP and attenuated vs. TP. Greater cardiorespiratory fitness and accumulated flying hours in FP seemed to favor lower sympathetic and greater vagal modulation at rest.dos Santos Rangel MV, de Sá GB, Farinatti P, Borges JP. Neuro-cardiovascular responses to sympathetic stimulation in fighter pilots. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2023; 94(10):761-769.

