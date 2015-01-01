Abstract

There are 4 common types of environmental pediatric deaths that may involve various degrees of neglect: hyperthermia, ingestion, drownings, and unsafe infant sleep practices. Because the circumstances surrounding each are disparate, there is no set of standards by which these factors may be weighed and interpreted. Given the same facts, the manner of death certification may differ depending upon training/experience and/or local practice.To assess certification variations, 147 board-certified forensic pathologists were surveyed for the choice of manner in scenarios with different degrees of negligence intent. In addition to evaluating certification consistency, the survey examined whether certain factors affected the choice. The results demonstrated strong consistency in certain scenarios and widely disparate certifications in others.Medical examiner/coroner certifications are administrative decisions for vital statistical purposes. The manner of death reflects an evidence-based conclusion, but because it is ultimately an opinion, determinations may vary. Based on the survey, some certification criteria were identified (ie, intent, child age, and knowingly placing a child in an environment with a reasonable risk of harm). Using these criteria may improve consistency, but it is unreasonable to expect 100% concordance. Understanding the certificate's role helps to place the manner in the proper legal and public health contexts.

