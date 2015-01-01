Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effects of discharge opioid supply after surgery for musculoskeletal injury on subsequent opioid use. STUDY DESIGN: Instrumental variables analysis of retrospective administrative data.



METHODS: Data were acquired on 1039 patients treated operatively for a musculoskeletal injury between 2011 and 2015 at 2 level I trauma centers. State registry data were used to track all postoperative opioid prescription fills. Discharge surgical resident was identified for each patient. We categorized residents in the top one-third of opioid prescribing as high-supply residents and others as low-supply residents, with adjustment for service attending physician and month. The primary outcome was subsequent opioid use, defined as new opioid prescriptions and cumulative prescribed opioid supply 7 to 8 months after injury.



RESULTS: On average, patients of high-supply residents received an additional 96 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) at discharge (95% CI, 29-163 MME; P < .01), or 16% more, compared with patients of low-supply residents, which is equivalent to an additional 2-day supply at a typical dosage. In the seventh or eighth month after surgery, patients of high-supply residents received a greater total MME volume than patients of low-supply residents (difference, 13.0 MME; 95% CI, 3.1-22.9 MME; P < .01) despite receiving a greater cumulative supply of opioid medications through the sixth month after surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: After surgery for musculoskeletal injury, patients discharged by residents who prescribe greater supplies of opioid pain medications received higher supplies of opioids 7 to 8 months after surgery than patients discharged by residents who tend to prescribe less. Thus, limiting postoperative supplies of opioid pain medication may help reduce chronic opioid use.

Language: en