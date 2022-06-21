Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence is a global problem that threatens mothers. It has multidimensional consequences but has not gained attention from scholars after childbirth.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence of extended postpartum intimate partner violence and its associated factors.



METHOD: A community-based cross-sectional study design was employed among 570 postpartum mothers in Arba Minch Town, Southern Ethiopia, from May 21st to June 21st, 2022. A pretested, face-to-face interviewer-administered structured questionnaire was used. Bivariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were used. The level of statistical significance was declared at P < 0.05 with a 95% CI.



RESULTS: Overall, the prevalence of extended postpartum intimate partner violence was 45% (95% CI: 40.89, 49.20). Participants whose husband has no formal education (AOR = 3.62; 95%CI: 1.32, 9.90) and only secondary education (AOR = 2.96; 95%CI: 1.56, 5.48), husband alcohol consumption (AOR = 1.73; 95%CI: 1.06, 2.80), husband dominance in decision-making (AOR = 1.94; 95%CI: 1.13, 3.33), husband disappointment in the gender of the baby (AOR = 2.13; 95%CI: 1.28, 3.56), previous history of intimate partner violence (AOR = 5.71; 95%CI: 3.59, 9.07), and low social support (AOR = 4.37; 95%CI: 2.53, 7.55) were significantly associated factors.



CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS: The prevalence of extended postpartum intimate partner violence was found to be high. Thus, increasing awareness of husbands with no formal education and having lower academic achievement, incorporating maternal social support assessment into maternity and child health care; teaching on alcohol reduction behavior and gender roles; and screening of mothers during the prenatal period should be given.

