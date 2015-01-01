|
Fan H, Liu Z, Wu X, Yu G, Gu X, Kuang N, Zhang K, Liu Y, Jia T, Sahakian BJ, Robbins TW, Schumann G, Cheng W, Feng J, Becker B, Zhang J. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatry)
37730654
BACKGROUND: Internalising disorders are highly prevalent emotional dysregulations during preadolescence but clinical decision-making is hampered by high heterogeneity. During this period impulsivity represents a major risk factor for psychopathological trajectories and may act on this heterogeneity given the controversial anxiety-impulsivity relationships. However, how impulsivity contributes to the heterogeneous symptomatology, neurobiology, neurocognition and clinical trajectories in preadolescent internalising disorders remains unclear. AIMS: The aim was to determine impulsivity-dependent subtypes in preadolescent internalising disorders that demonstrate distinct anxiety-impulsivity relationships, neurobiological, genetic, cognitive and clinical trajectory signatures.
Anxiety or fear-related disorders; depressive disorders; genetics; magnetic resonance imaging; subtype